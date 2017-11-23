Argos will broadcast kittens on its website to soothe stressed Black Friday shoppers

Black Friday can be a stressful experience – desperately hunting for deals online against the clock and in constant fear of missing out.

To try and combat some of the anxiety that Black Friday tends to spark, retailer Argos has created a video channel to broadcast footage of a group of kittens throughout the busiest shopping day of the year.

The aim is to help shoppers de-stress by offering a link to the video stream on the retailer’s homepage when it goes live on Thursday night.

(Argos)

The footage for the channel – which has been named MewTube – has been pre-recorded and will run throughout the day on Friday.

Keeping the Black Friday theme, the kittens’ custom-built environment includes a few nods to deals on the day, including some of Argos’ own pet range and several gadgets and their boxes for the kittens to play with.

(Argos)

Mark Steel from the retail firm said: “We know that Black Friday can feel a little overwhelming for some people as they search for the best deals, so we took this opportunity to offer a calming solution in the midst of what is, for many, a shopping frenzy.

“The calming impact that animals have on people is well documented, so our kitten live stream is designed to offer the ultimate take-a-break moment – a ‘paws’ for breath.”