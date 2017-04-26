Are you sure your kids wouldn't go willingly with a stranger?

The world is a scary place sometimes.

Most parents are fully aware of the importance of properly teaching their children not to talk to or go willingly with a stranger.

Stranger danger

But sometimes, kids can be lulled into a false sense of security by a puppy for example.

Other times, children are convinced by persuasive language, the offer to hold hands, or a lie.

Prankster and social experimenter Joey Salads has released some shocking footage of when he (with the parents' permission) tried to get children to go with him.

The results are shocking but can teach us an important lesson when it comes to how we warn our children about strangers.

He even tried it with adults.