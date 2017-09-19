Are you stressed or smug? Apple’s iOS 11 update and the quest for more space

Apple’s newest version of its mobile operating system is now live to users, but the space required to install the software update hasn’t gone down well with users.

iOS 11 is available to download for free and includes various improvements but requires 1.7GB of space or more on your iPhone or iPad to complete the switch – which isn’t ideal for some people.

Me getting ready to install #iOS11 to realize I don't have a enough storage pic.twitter.com/sLEiTzhwTc — danielit (@javorus_moore) September 19, 2017

Trying to install #iOS11 on a 16GB iPhone like pic.twitter.com/NgcbMqGXr2 — David ☁️ (@prophp2) September 19, 2017

That’s right, it’s the classic problem of not having enough space to install an update – you might remember it from phone updates past.

Queue the app and photo exodus.

Say goodbye to your pictures, videos and apps if you want to install #iOS11 Yes, you'll need all the storage you can get 😭 pic.twitter.com/QopttasRih — Parveen Agnihotri (@Parveen_Comms) September 19, 2017

Now, it should be noted here that you do have other options when it comes to freeing up space on your phone. For example, deleting old text messages and wiping history and website data is often a good start.

For some people though, it sounds like there’s just no end in sight.

When you deleted your whole phone but you still don't have space #iOS11 pic.twitter.com/pYbonNe7Tp — Kevin (@kevinfigman) September 19, 2017

Others, perhaps a bit more frugal in their phone use or greedy in their appetite for phone storage, have been feeling rather smug about this whole situation however.

When you have more than enough space to download #iOS11 pic.twitter.com/gyuXPOXFcb — DANWRITESSINS (@DAN_WRITES_SINS) September 19, 2017

when you have a 64gb iPhone and see people complaining about not having enough storage for #iOS11 pic.twitter.com/701xTiO3W5 — Fede (@fedacasula) September 19, 2017

It’s those above who no doubt have enraged the next group too – people with space envy.

me watching all the people with a lot of storage installing the iOS11 #iOS11 pic.twitter.com/KGTccjDil9 — . (@itsluisagibson) September 19, 2017

So, is all this fuss for an update to your iPhone or iPad worth it?

Well, the update includes a re-designed App Store and enhanced Siri assistant as well as new powers to use augmented reality apps and a range of new emoji icons.

Some just seem to think it looks better though.

you vs the guys she tells you not to worry about #iOS11 pic.twitter.com/DzKCdb05Zx — rickandmorty (@rickandmorty101) September 19, 2017

Although, not everyone is sold on the new appearance.

Apple’s newest iPhone is also due to go on sale this week, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, alongside a new version of the Apple Watch.

The iPhone X, Apple’s new £1,000 flagship smartphone, will be released in November, before the company’s Siri-powered music speaker, the HomePod, launches in December.