Are you a cheater? Netflix reveals 46% of streaming couples skip ahead of partner

30,267 people responded to the survey on viewing habits and almost half of these people admitted to cheating on their netflix partner in order to see what happens next in their favourite show.

The cheating is happening all over the world with the most cheaters being found in Braxil and Mexico.

Netherlands, Germany and Poland are the most loyal viewers.

According to the research most of the cheating is unplanned, and happens when a person falls asleep or much worse, watching the shows in private.