Are avolattes just one food trend too far?

Food trends for the sake of social media are taking the biscuit now (geddit?), writes Pam Ryan.

Latte art had its moment in the sun.

Then avocados were top billing.

What do you do when you have two trends fighting for the top?

Combine them of course. Enter the avolatte.

If you think all you'll be doing is replacing the coconut oil in your coffee for whipped avocado, you're wrong.

#Avolatte cafe also serves activated charcoal bread - Listen to @Raf_Epstein 's chat with them here https://t.co/bnO4FHuTcd pic.twitter.com/r4UhVxy5f7 — ABC Radio Melbourne (@abcmelbourne) May 22, 2017

You're not hallucinating, this really is a latte in an avocado. WHAT! 🥑😱 #avolatte #stilltoohungoverforthis (#regram @3dvisionvideography) A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk) on May 21, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

No, it doesn't taste like 🥑 #Avolatte • • • PS: this item is not available at any Starbucks. A post shared by Durango Starbucks (@dgosbux) on May 22, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

This one is fairly Instagram perfect.

When we have some time to spare... Ruta's Matchavolatte 😂 Pointless but fun!! A post shared by Eric Tondine (@eric_oxford) on May 22, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

#avocado #avolatte #coffeemakeseverythingbetter #chitchat990 #latteartgram #coffeehands #coffee A post shared by Chit Chat Cafe (@chitchat990) on May 21, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

We have to agree whole-heartedly with blogger Annem of So Wrong It's Nom on this trend.

Made one of those #Avolatte thingies at home. I'm not sold on the idea 👉https://t.co/Z9EabezoeQ pic.twitter.com/Px61whi5wj — So Wrong It's Nom (@SoWrongItsNom) May 22, 2017

It's a whole lot of effort for very little payoff and a flimsy cup that doesn't hold enough to give us our morning buzz.

Our trend verdict? Not even worth the Insta post.