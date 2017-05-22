Are avolattes just one food trend too far?
Food trends for the sake of social media are taking the biscuit now (geddit?), writes Pam Ryan.
Latte art had its moment in the sun.
Then avocados were top billing.
What do you do when you have two trends fighting for the top?
Combine them of course. Enter the avolatte.
If you think all you'll be doing is replacing the coconut oil in your coffee for whipped avocado, you're wrong.
#Avolatte cafe also serves activated charcoal bread - Listen to @Raf_Epstein 's chat with them here https://t.co/bnO4FHuTcd pic.twitter.com/r4UhVxy5f7— ABC Radio Melbourne (@abcmelbourne) May 22, 2017
This one is fairly Instagram perfect.
We have to agree whole-heartedly with blogger Annem of So Wrong It's Nom on this trend.
Made one of those #Avolatte thingies at home. I'm not sold on the idea 👉https://t.co/Z9EabezoeQ pic.twitter.com/Px61whi5wj— So Wrong It's Nom (@SoWrongItsNom) May 22, 2017
It's a whole lot of effort for very little payoff and a flimsy cup that doesn't hold enough to give us our morning buzz.
Our trend verdict? Not even worth the Insta post.
