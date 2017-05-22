Are avolattes just one food trend too far?

Food trends for the sake of social media are taking the biscuit now (geddit?), writes Pam Ryan.

Latte art had its moment in the sun.

Then avocados were top billing.

What do you do when you have two trends fighting for the top?

Combine them of course. Enter the avolatte.

If you think all you'll be doing is replacing the coconut oil in your coffee for whipped avocado, you're wrong.

No, it doesn't taste like 🥑 #Avolatte • • • PS: this item is not available at any Starbucks.

A post shared by Durango Starbucks (@dgosbux) on

This one is fairly Instagram perfect.

When we have some time to spare... Ruta's Matchavolatte 😂 Pointless but fun!!

A post shared by Eric Tondine (@eric_oxford) on

#avocado #avolatte #coffeemakeseverythingbetter #chitchat990 #latteartgram #coffeehands #coffee

A post shared by Chit Chat Cafe (@chitchat990) on

We have to agree whole-heartedly with blogger Annem of So Wrong It's Nom on this trend.

It's a whole lot of effort for very little payoff and a flimsy cup that doesn't hold enough to give us our morning buzz.

Our trend verdict? Not even worth the Insta post.
