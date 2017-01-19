Apparently, there's a courgette crisis in the UK and of course people have reacted appropriately

Stop the press, because all of the UK's worst nightmares have come true.

No, we’re not talking about the apocalypse (but close) – we are, of course, talking about the courgette crisis.

Yes, this is the news that British supermarket shelves are running low on courgettes after the cold snap in Europe hit suppliers.

Tesco described its courgette shortage as “short term”, saying: “Due to bad weather conditions in Spain, we are experiencing a few availability issues, but are working with our suppliers to resolve them as quickly as possible.”

Jordi Vorderman, UK sales manager at Dutch vegetable supplier Valstar Holland, said courgette prices had quadrupled since the summer from between £4 and £6 to above £20 for a 5kg box.

He said some UK supermarkets were not prepared to buy courgettes at such high prices and would rather leave their shelves empty – say it ain’t so!

For many normal members of the human race with a healthy sense of perspective, the news is truly devastating.

Most tragic news I have ever woken up to #courgettecrisis — Ricardo Picasso (@Ricairdooo000) January 19, 2017

What fresh hell is this? #courgettecrisis — Zoë (@ZoeMarkham) January 19, 2017

We would go so far as to say it’s the end of days.

Spare a thought today for those poor people caught up in that terrible terrible #courgettecrisis #bbcqt — @markinreading (@markinreading) January 19, 2017

we were hoping 2017 wasn't gonna go the way of 2016 but it's only January and already we have #courgettecrisis — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) January 19, 2017

How will it be, this end if the world?



It starts with a #courgettecrisis society will collapse as stocks of purple sprouting broccoli fall — Tim C (@forwardnotback) January 19, 2017

It spells particularly bad news for all those conscientious souls with new year’s resolutions to eat their greens.

#CourgetteCrisis is trending on twitter this morning. If you're on a January detox and in to spiralizing... press the panic button NOW! 😱🥒 — Laura Nevitt (@Laura_Nevitt) January 19, 2017

Oh no - no courgettes which is part of my staple veggie diet! What to eat instead?! #courgettecrisis — Prim Smith (@smith_prim) January 19, 2017

It truly is a middle-class travesty of epic proportions.

"What do you mean we can't make courgetti for dinner tonight?!" #courgettecrisis pic.twitter.com/zLfi1iWoui — Jellybean Creative (@JellybeanAgency) January 18, 2017

Whereas the more fortunate in society are showing off that they’re still able to get their fix of the good stuff.

"They mocked me for my allotment, well WHO'S LAUGHING NOW!?"



#courgettecrisis pic.twitter.com/ed5CsuLv7B — Liam Stallard (@LiamStallard1) January 19, 2017

Believe it or not, there are some callous and heartless people out there who don’t actually care about the crisis.

My phobia of courgettes is loving this #courgettecrisis lmao — charlie (@mormerill) January 19, 2017

I have 3 courgettes in the fridge and none of us like them. There'll only be a #courgettecrisis here if I actual serve them to my 13yo. — Jessica R (@MadJess) January 19, 2017

So apparently there is a #courgettecrisis... Good! — Boneslife (@boneslife) January 19, 2017

But ignoring them, we really do think that this is a disaster like we’ve never seen before.

Excuse us while we go buy the movie rights, because we think it would make quite the feature film.