Apparently, someone bought plane seats for 80 falcons because why the hell not?

Your ideal vacation probably doesn’t involve boarding a plane and being surrounded by, er, falcons.

And we imagine you wouldn’t want to be on a plane filled with 80 of them.

This photo posted on Reddit by user lensoo shows exactly that is possibly of the strangest things you’ll see today.

He writes: “My captain friend sent me this photo. Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 hawks.”

And we have so many questions. Like are there so many birds doing on a plane? Where did they come from and are they going? Are they wearing helmets? Are falcons on planes even a thing?

It appears travelling falcons are not uncommon in the Middle East. In fact, they can get their own forest green passports to fly in the UAE and that passport allows them to travel to countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

The Qatar Airways website states that a maximum of six falcons can be brought on economy class while Etihad Airways says they allow falcons on the cabin and as checked-in baggage provided the owner has all necessary documents.

It’s hard to say whether the post is real or not and what plane it is, but it is certainly one to make your head spin.