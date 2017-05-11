Apparently Sean Spicer hid among some bushes to avoid questions from the press

Press secretary Sean Spicer seems to have come up with a slightly unusual way of avoiding unwelcome questions from the press: by hiding among some bushes in the White House garden.

According to The Washington Post, the incident apparently went down on Tuesday night. Spicer can’t exactly be blamed, because this means that he was trying to avoid the fall-out from Donald Trump’s sudden firing of FBI director James Comey.

My favorite story of 2017 is Spicer hiding in a bush. I'll never get over it. Some things in this world are truly beautiful and perfect. — Anna Paque (@AnnaPaque) May 11, 2017

This tidbit of information was enough to make people forget the news of Comey’s sudden departure (at least, for a while). For many, all they could think of was one particularly iconic gif.

2017: the year when that GIF of Homer Simpson hiding in the bushes becomes politically relevant. — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) May 10, 2017

this gif is overused, but in light of sean spicer in the bushes.... pic.twitter.com/FnLfVL1QYK — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) May 10, 2017

This soon escalated into some shoddy, yet entirely appropriate, photoshop.

Sean Spicer hiding behind a bush from White House reporters. pic.twitter.com/pOP7pc2eSA — LCRM FIRM (@LcrmFirm) May 11, 2017

Maybe David Attenborough will narrate the tale of Spicer and the bush?

@heatherscope "The Bush Spicer is a shy and elusive creature, supremely adapted to blend into it's surroundings unless startled, then it leaps away..." — JediJeremy (@JediJeremy) May 10, 2017

Many people couldn’t help but think that hiding from the press wasn’t really the best option for Spicer. He is still the press secretary, so he’s going to have to answer their questions at some point.

If you are having a bad day just remember Press Secretary @seanspicer was hiding in the White House hedges bc he couldn't handle the press — Adrienne Young (@Adriyoung) May 11, 2017

Some started to reconsider what the Washington Post mean by “bush”.

Methinks Sean Spicer took things a bit too literally when people reminded him to be more like it was under Bush. — Sanderson to Orr (@WeberKing) May 10, 2017

found this photo of sean spicer hiding between the bushes pic.twitter.com/YZOMCOvHZC — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 10, 2017

It’s got some people thinking: what will Spicer’s next official press conference look like?

Chances are they probably won’t look anything like that, but the image of Spicer in a bush will live on in comedy forever.