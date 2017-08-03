Aoife keeps it local as Galway Races’ Best Dressed Lady

Update: Aoife McCana, a Project Manager from Galway has kept it local by winning the "g Hotel Best Dressed Lady" title on Ladies Day at the Galway Races

Noted for her unique style and beautiful silhouette, Aoife has walked away with a prize chest worth over €10k.

Winner of the best dressed lady competition, Aoife McCana from Spiddal , County Galway with TV personalty Baz Ashmawy, at Ladies Day of the Galway Races Summer festival meeting. Photo: Ray Ryan

Wearing a stunning dress by Ghost, shoes from her travels in Taiwan and a self made head piece and clutch she was unanimously agreed as the esteemed judging panels’ favourite amid 19 other incredibly fashionable finalists.

Worthy runner up, Oniesa Owens was crowned ‘the g Hotel Best Hat’ as she wowed in an ornate piece from Cavan Milliner, Davina Lynch She has sashayed away with prizes valued at over €2k.

The task of choosing these deserving winners was expertly tackled by Head Judge, Triona Barrett, General Manager of the g Hotel & Spa, fashion editor of the Irish Independent, Bairbre Power and her celebrity judges; actress Aoibhin Garrihy and TV presenter Baz Ashmawy.

Earlier: Forget racing, Thursday in Galway is all about the ladies, writes Conall Ó Fátharta in Ballybrit.

Ladies Day draws the biggest crowd of the week as the well dressed flock to Ballybrit to impress or kill - depending on how the judging goes.

Judges for the award for the best dressed lady during Ladies Day of the Galway Summer Festival at Galway Racecourse. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

It also draws the celebs to the festival and this year’s celebrity judges come in the form of Dancing With The Stars contestant Aoibhinn Garrihy and Baz Ashmawy.

Aoibhinn is no stranger to Galway but was over the moon to bump into fellow dancing star Teresa Mannion.

"There’s such a buzz already, it’s just fabulous. I think we are going to be in for a real treat today already. People are out in force and I am just delighted to be here," she said.

As for Baz, he admitted to having "a short panic attack" admiring all the style on show.

"I’m just looking for something with a bit of flare. I know what I’m not looking for, I’m not looking for that traditional mother of the bride kind of look. I’m looking for something with a bit of flare and maybe a little bit of colour but not kind of obvious."

"I’m looking for something that’s not about money. I’m not a big fan of that. There’s a couple of people who have kind of done alterations on little Asos pieces and things like that and I think that’s very clever," he said.

As for racing, It’s Galway Hurdle day but does anyone up here today really care.