Anyone who has ever been in a school play will relate to this video
If you've ever been part of a school play you'll know, at times, it can be hard work.
Learning all those lines for a Shakespeare play can be tough work.
Well Foil Arms and Hog have once again captured the joy (and the struggle) of putting on a school play.
Brilliant.
Check out Foil, Arms and Hog's tour dates on their website here.
