'Any second now I'll feel a hand on my shoulder': Gatecrasher McGregor fan reveals all

A young Limerick man who gatecrashed his way into sitting in the most expensive seats at the McGregor and Mayweather fight has said it crossed his mind that he could be arrested for trespassing, writes Ciara Phelan.

Brían Grace headed over to Vegas with his two friends Seam Hehir and Daniel Forde who had tickets to the fight but Brían said that he couldn't get a ticket for any less than $5,000.

Not giving up, Brían was determined to get inside the MGM arena to be with his friends but did not realise he would get away with blagging his way into ringside seats worth $80,000.

Brían explained how he walked with "speed and confidence" after posing as a maintenance man once he got inside the arena.

"I was lingering outside the arena, trying to haggle with the guys selling tickets, it was a waiting game, eventually I noticed a large group walking with security," he said.

"I heard a Dublin accent and had a fair idea whose entourage they were part of. I slipped in and walked through the first lot of security. I could see a few looks being thrown my way so I slipped away before it was too late.

"I waited about 20 minutes before the second ticket check. Eventually I saw a ladder by a maintenance door, I picked it up on my shoulder and walked straight for the front door.

"I walked with speed and confidence as if to say 'get out of my way - I'm working here'."

Once inside, Brían abandoned the ladder and texted his two friends to meet him inside the arena.

They sat further back in the arena to see what seats were available together and lo and behold three front row seats never filled and they made a bee-line for them.

While in the seats, Brían said he was paranoid and kept thinking every minute that security were going to throw him out.

"I was very paranoid obviously, thinking any second now I'll feel a hand on my shoulder to pull me out. The hand never came, and as time passed I became more relaxed," he said.

When asked if he was afraid he could be arrested for trespassing Brían said it crossed his mind but he hoped he would just be escorted out if he got caught.

After enjoying 10 rounds of McGregor and Mayweather in an "incredible atmosphere" the boys, on a string of good luck decided to try and get backstage, and believe it or not, they were once again successful even meeting boxing legend Mike Tyson.

"We jumped down to ringside after the fight, walked backstage and met actors Gerard Butler, Wesley Snipes and boxer Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson was surrounded by people so we couldn't get close.

"Gerard Butler was nice and chatted to us," he said.

Brían who is on a J1 has said the whole experience has created memories that will stay with him forever.