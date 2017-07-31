Another round: Pint Baby returns to Clare pub for another pint 20 years later

Pint Baby has returned to the pub where he tasted his first sup of the black stuff 20 years ago.

Earlier this year a clip of a baby drinking a pint of Guinness appeared on social media and a viral phenomenon was born.

A search ensued and Steven Barron was revealed to be the thirsty baby on Nationwide, and he and his mum, Caroline, even ended up on the Six One News, the Ray Darcy Show, and more.

Caroline has since shared many photos of her son online, who she fondly refers to as #pintbaby, and today she revealed the pair recently returned to the pub of his youth in Ennistymon.

Steven posed for a photo with owner Willie Daly...

Pintbaby with Willie Daly, 20 years after Pintbaby had his first pint in Willies pub. pic.twitter.com/KFROymDy3F — Caroline O Connell (@carolinekildare) July 31, 2017

...before tucking into a freshly poured pint of Guinness at the bar.

#Pintbaby and Mammy in Dalys Pub Ennistymon 20 years later. pic.twitter.com/1z037D8lhU — Caroline O Connell (@carolinekildare) July 31, 2017

Still tastes good after 20 years, we're sure.

Pint baby: the gift that keeps on giving.