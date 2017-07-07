Angela Merkel rolling her eyes next to Vladimir Putin has got people guessing like crazy

When the German Chancellor rolled her eyes in Hamburg, the world wanted to know what was said.

Things got slightly awkward at the G20 summit in Hamburg today when Chancellor Angela Merkel was spotted rolling her eyes next to Vladimir Putin.

It’s not known what the Russian leader was saying to prompt the reaction from his German counterpart, but the internet was quickly awash with theories.

Some suggested that Putin had been engaging in a spot of “mansplaining”, while others pointed out the equal possibility that she could be agreeing with his point.

I mean, or she's rolling her eyes in agreement. But either way this gif is amazing. I love the internet. https://t.co/wA7ghzsp9s — Angela Fritz ⛈ (@angelafritz) July 7, 2017

But there was a common consenus to be found by all: Merkel was not amused at what she was hearing.

Woah. She is not amused. https://t.co/DgQyQjbKuV — Gretchen Frazee (@gretchenfrazee) July 7, 2017

Leaders met in the northern German city for the 12th meeting of the G20 forum of major world economies on Friday, with plans to discuss major contemporary issues, including the crisis in Syria and global markets.

We've all been there Angela. https://t.co/u9WJhqBiCG — Nicola Slawson (@Nicola_Slawson) July 7, 2017

But it seems that not every conversation was as smooth as it could have been.

me at literally all men https://t.co/D8skc5YweD — AliciaMelville-Smith (@alicia_ms) July 7, 2017

Perhaps things aren’t as awkward as they seem.