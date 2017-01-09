And the award for the best Uber driver goes to...

The trouble with Uber rides is that you never quite know what to expect. Is the driver going to allow you to connect your iPhone to the stereo system and blast your favourite tunes, or will they insist you drive in complete silence all the way home?

One Uber driver went above and beyond for their passengers, providing them with an array of health and beauty items – as well as a phone charger – to make their ride that little bit more comfortable. Admittedly it was all in exchange for a five-star rating, but who’s complaining when there are dental floss sticks at your disposal?

Reddit user FlySupaFly shared a photo of their Uber experience online, claiming to have ridden with the “best Uber driver in the world”.

Included in the roll-up storage were all the necessities you could ever wish for in case of a medical emergency – plasters, painkillers, antacids and tissues.

Also on offer were a collection of mints, a lint roller, hair bands and pens – as well as three pockets covered with cute drawings of a woman and a heart, which could very well have been used to store female sanitary products and contraception.

“Feel free to take what you need,” a note read. “5 star ratings always appreciated! Have a great day!”