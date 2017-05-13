An iPhone 7 was completely destroyed to make an expensive fidget spinner

Fidget spinners are the latest craze to occupy idle hands but we bet you’ve never seen one as expensive as this.

YouTube’s EverythingApplePro transformed his $700 smartphone into a fidget spinner and compared whether the finished product was on par with the $5 toy.

A hole was carefully drilled through the centre of the iPhone 7 – which had had its lithium-ion battery removed – before a ball bearing was inserted in the hole, allowing the new fidget spinner to rotate freely.

So what’s the verdict? Sure, it spins, almost as well as the original gadget. But was it a complete and utter waste of time and a $700 iPhone? You can be the judge of that.