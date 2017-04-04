An hotel in Louth is now offering a duvet day package

We’ve all been there - the age old question of ‘going out V staying in’.

“We should go somewhere the weekend …. *yawns, signs into Netflix and ends up on the couch*”

Well, look no further the ‘d’ hotel in Drogheda has the answer.

The four-star hotel have launched a Duvet Day package and it has bliss written all over it.

On your arrival you will receive a luxury hamper of junk food, a bucket full of beer and a selection of popular DVDs.

Not only that, the next morning you can enjoy a full Irish breakfast from the comfort of your bed, all for €129 per room, sharing.