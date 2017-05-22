An endangered turtle has been born at ZSL London Zoo
An unusual endangered turtle has hatched for the first time at ZSL London Zoo.
The spiny hill turtle, which gets its name from its spiky edged shell and its usual habitat of hilly areas.
The turtle, which is assessed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, made its way into the world after 36 long hours of hatching.
And it did so just in time for World Turtle Day on May 23.
