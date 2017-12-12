An emu called Farage has been spotted roaming the snowy streets of Essex

An emu called Farage has been spotted roaming the streets of Essex, after he escaped from his enclosure.

Only in tollesbury would you see an emu escaping in the snow pic.twitter.com/hr7aSO2kVN — jazzy (@jazz_emson) December 10, 2017

The emu’s frolic in the snow in Tollesbury was eventually halted after he was chased around the town’s churchyard by three men, near to his home, with one of the men grappling Farage in a headlock.

“Some kind of argument broke out about how it managed to get out. An older lady was there who was the owner,” Matthew Devonport, a “flabbergasted” witness, told Essex Live. “One of the men managed to get it in a headlock by its neck and he was taken back home.

“It left a trail of feathers all around the churchyard! The lady was very grateful and shook the men’s hands.”

Tollesbury’s resident emu (yes, emu) got out this morning and has now been safely herded home. #Essex #snow pic.twitter.com/x1CsRiIDrY — Harriet Balcombe (@harrietewstack) December 10, 2017

Farage is owned privately at a home near the town’s church, where he was safely returned.