An Australian senator has breastfed her baby while moving a motion in the Senate

Australian senator Larissa Waters breastfed her baby in parliament on Thursday, causing a sensation on Twitter.

The Green Party representative for Queensland attended parliament to move her motion on black lung, specifically to ask the senate to “acknowledge the findings of the Queensland Parliament’s recent report called Black Lung, White Lies.

The report detailed “catastrophic failings” in public administration, including the detection of coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, or black lung, in 21 coal workers since 2015,” along with a series of other measures.

She did all this with a muslin cloth over her shoulder while breastfeeding daughter Alia.

Pictures of the touching moment shared by photojournalist Alex Ellinghausen quickly went viral, being retweeted across the world in a celebration of working parents.

First time I've had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding! And my partner in crime moved her own motion just before mine, bless her — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) June 22, 2017

Senator Larissa Waters with daughter Alia Joy, moves a motion in the Senate pic.twitter.com/3sXGDuuPTm — Alex Ellinghausen (@ellinghausen) June 22, 2017

Here's Larissa Waters moving a motion in the senate while feeding her baby. Didn't miss a beat. pic.twitter.com/1Y7EOCq7qK — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) June 22, 2017

This isn’t the first time Waters’ adorable daughter has visited the chamber.

Up until 2016, children were not allowed in the chamber – breastfeeding mothers were given a proxy vote if they needed to breastfeed – but the rules were recently changed.

Waters became the first federal politician to breastfeed in Parliament in May.