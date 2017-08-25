An Australian man has been arrested for possession of hundreds of avocados

Police in South Australia have charged a man with unlawful possession after a number of weird items were found at his home.

While investigating a series of thefts police searched a property in Renmark, discovering items suspected to have been stolen, including antique clocks and a canoe.

Oh, and hundreds of avocados.

With an estimated street value of 8 houses. https://t.co/kDOIxGMObY — JP (@jplonie) August 25, 2017

Avocados, which have been put forward as the symbol of a generation, became somewhat controversial in Australia when columnist Bernard Salt claimed millennials spend too much money on avocado toast rather than saving for a deposit on a home.

Maybe this person was just thinking outside the box.

(SA Police)

The bizarre discovery was made on Thursday but, while the owners of the other items have been identified, the owner of the avocados is yet to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with knowledge of the thefts or a few hundred missing avocados to get in touch.