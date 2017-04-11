An Australian guy 'jumped into the ocean to avoid paying his $600 restaurant bill'

A diner is accused of treating himself to a feast of lobster, oysters and booze at a restaurant before fleeing into the sea, leaving his $621 bill unpaid.

Police in Queensland, Australia, said a man had been charged after he “ordered and consumed a substantial amount of seafood and alcohol from a restaurant on Seaworld Drive”, before running away.

According to ABC News , the man in question was 33-year-old Terry Peck – an aspiring rapper who goes by the name 2pec – and he ordered lobsters, oyster shooters, a baby octopus and several beers at Omeros Bros Restaurant in Queensland before scarpering.

He was chased by restaurant staff onto Main Beach, where he then jumped into the ocean.

Police attempted to coax him out to no avail and so were towed out on the back of a jet-ski and arrested him in the middle of the waters.

According to ABC, having being granted bail at the hearing, Peck described lobsters as “overcooked” and claimed there was oyster shell left in his oyster shot.

Police said a man was charged with stealing and two counts of serious assault of a police officer, and appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday.

He’ll be returning to court on May 4.