An artist has been living inside this rock for a week
01/03/2017
This is the bizarre moment an artist emerges from a rock he’s been living inside for a week.
French artist Abraham Poincheval, who’s a specialist in endurance-testing performances, perched inside a human-shaped space in the rock which fortunately also had air vents.
He described the experience as being “like a particle in the middle of this mineral world”.
We’re sure at times it must have been a bit of a rocky ride for him (sorry).
