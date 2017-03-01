An artist has been living inside this rock for a week

This is the bizarre moment an artist emerges from a rock he’s been living inside for a week.

French artist Abraham Poincheval, who’s a specialist in endurance-testing performances, perched inside a human-shaped space in the rock which fortunately also had air vents.

He described the experience as being “like a particle in the middle of this mineral world”.

We’re sure at times it must have been a bit of a rocky ride for him (sorry).
