An 18-year-old was rejected for a job with a mocking text and a laughing emoji

An 18-year-old who was rejected for a job was mocked with a laughing emoji sent by her would-be employers just minutes after her interview.

Megan Dixon’s attempt to secure a job at a new Miller and Carter steakhouse in Enderby, Leicestershire started off pretty normally.

Some relatively standard texts (Twitter/megrdixon)

Things started to take a turn however when she arrived for the interview with the branch’s assistant manager Shantel Wesson.

“She didn’t even shake my hand, didn’t have my CV out and was just sat drinking a coffee,” Megan told The Sun.

Then, minutes after the interview ended Megan was sent the message “It’s a no x” – shortly followed by an explanation mocking the teenager.

Some not-so standard texts (Twitter/megrdixon)

The interviewer poked fun at Dixon’s use of the word “like” and called her “basic”, even sending a laughing emoji to suggest she found it funny – hardly what you need when you’ve just lost out on a source of income.

“At the end of the interview, I asked when I would hear back. She told me it was never more than a few days and she had my email,” said Dixon.

Megan’s Twitter picture (Twitter/megrdixon)

“I was shocked,” she said. “The least she should have given me was some proper feedback. And the laughing face emoji was so unprofessional. It was a really bitchy thing to do.”

Megan posted the exchange to her Twitter account, which is private.

Megan’s friends weren’t impressed either (Twitter/megrdixon)

A Miller and Carter spokeswoman claimed the texts were not intended for Megan.

“We can’t apologise enough to Megan,” they said. “It was never our intention to be disrespectful or upset her in any way. The texts were sent in error and were intended for our manager, not the candidate.”

The Enderby branch opens March 17 (Screenshot/Miller and Carter)

The spokeswoman said the case is being taken very seriously and will be investigated.