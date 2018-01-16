Americans believe Martin Luther King Jr is alive and in a Twitter war with Donald Trump

We have seen a lot of people saying stupid things on Jimmy Kimmel’s Lie Witness News segment, but this latest video might just be the worst of all.

On Monday, American’s celebrated Martin Luther King Day and to mark to the occasion, Kimmel sent a reporter out onto the streets to ask people who they support in the Twitter war going on between Donald Trump and Dr King.

Strap yourselves in folks, this one a bit rough.

On MLK day, Dr King’s family condemned Donald Trump’s comments about immigrants from African countries, saying: "We got to find a way to work on this man’s heart."

President Trump insists he is not a racist and said the Rev Martin Luther King’s dream of a colourblind society is the American dream.