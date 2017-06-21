Amanda Knox just unlocked her Instagram so now the whole world can see her cat pictures

Amanda Knox has built up a reputation for privacy since her conviction for murder was overturned and she returned to the US.

The American was accused of killing Brit and fellow exchange student Meredith Kercher in 2007, and spent four years imprisoned in Italy.

But following her 2016 Netflix documentary series, Knox has taken another step into the public – this time by unlocking her formerly private Instagram account.

What's happening? Well, I made my Instagram public. No more hoarding all my amazing cat videos. Check them out at https://t.co/qyVKxaAgFR — Amanda Marie Knox (@amamaknox) June 21, 2017

The account reveals a love of travel and her boyfriend, and particularly cats.

Essentially, this could be any 20-something’s Instagram.

Screams has been watching Game of Thrones. A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Jun 10, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Knox and her then Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted of killing and sexually assaulting Kercher in 2009, having spent two years in prison after the first accusations in 2007.

They were both acquitted in 2011, had their convictions upheld in 2014 (by which time Knox was back in America), and had the convictions definitively acquitted in 2015 by the supreme court.

The case drew a lot of attention around the world, leading to the popular documentary released by Netflix in 2016.

A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Since her release the 29-year-old, who was 20 at the time Kercher was killed, has campaigned for wrongly incarcerated prisoners and the welfare of inmates.

The Seattle resident’s Instagram shows Knox in locations around the world, from Canada to Germany and beyond, and a particular fondness for cats.

Knox’s first post is from 2015, and she’s a frequent poster – sharing a lot of her life on the social media site.

Portrait by @alyssamonette A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Apr 13, 2015 at 2:13pm PDT

"What, Dad?" A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:58am PST

Awkward Greek goddess. A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Fats eats phone. A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

The account also shows Knox getting a tattoo.

A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Aug 13, 2016 at 6:09pm PDT

1+3 A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Aug 13, 2016 at 9:47pm PDT

Since returning to the US, Knox has released a book and is a freelance journalist.

The only person to be convicted for the murder of Kercher is Rudy Guede, a petty criminal from Perugia who is serving a 16-year prison sentence.