Alright, let's discuss this picture of Justin Trudeau that's driving the internet wild

Back to Discover Home

Much of the world is enamoured by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, but if your feelings for the Liberal Party leader aren’t so strong, we have something that may change your opinion.

Exhibit A.

A photo of the 45-year-old is the new talk of the town, with many admiring his derriere in a pair of tight-fitting trousers.

Yes, we know there are more pressing things in the world of Canadian politics to discuss, but many have managed to spare a moment for Trudeau and his bubble butt.

While it’s unclear when the shot of Trudeau and his shapely behind was taken, many suspect it was at a public engagement earlier this year.

Well Mr Trudeau, you have managed to break the internet.
KEYWORDS: Canada, Justin Trudeau, Politics

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover