Alright, let's discuss this picture of Justin Trudeau that's driving the internet wild

Much of the world is enamoured by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, but if your feelings for the Liberal Party leader aren’t so strong, we have something that may change your opinion.

Exhibit A.

Justin Trudeau's 🍑 of a butt is the best thing to happen on Twitter today pic.twitter.com/0kKCQR4iQD — Kemal Atlay (@kemal_atlay) February 23, 2017

A photo of the 45-year-old is the new talk of the town, with many admiring his derriere in a pair of tight-fitting trousers.

Yes, we know there are more pressing things in the world of Canadian politics to discuss, but many have managed to spare a moment for Trudeau and his bubble butt.

I usually try not to post about politics on twitter, but I'm ready to start a conversation about Justin Trudeau's butt — Connor (@ConnorPLeighton) February 23, 2017

I hope trudeau knows how much we appreciate his butt. it's a nice butt — kassie ╰☆╮ (@kassiXCX) February 24, 2017

when u tell ur mom to go look at @JustinTrudeau 's butt pic.twitter.com/tE8EZrL9dm — Lauren Hagar (@hagar_hayy) February 23, 2017

While it’s unclear when the shot of Trudeau and his shapely behind was taken, many suspect it was at a public engagement earlier this year.

Trudeau's bubble butt had me like pic.twitter.com/uvJZ0B4pAM — Week1 🏃🏾‍♀️⚖️ (@camwouu) February 24, 2017

I acknowledge my objectification of Trudeau. I appreciate his mind too, but damn. — Danielle Marie Eyre (@brlyahistorian) February 23, 2017

My entire Facebook newsfeed is Justin Trudeau's butt and I can't say I'm upset about it — Renae McBrian (@yerawizardrenae) February 24, 2017

I made a quick reference guide for looking at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/8EL8z2TRwO — PunchesBears ㅎ㉨ㅎ (@punchesbears) February 22, 2017

Well Mr Trudeau, you have managed to break the internet.