Allow this YouTuber's glow-in-the-dark artwork to soothe your soul

YouTuber Peter Draws creates enchanting glow-in-the-dark drawings using a glass pen and special ink and posts the videos online to feed your soul and soothe your mind.

Think we’re being dramatic? See for yourself.

Peter, who has a 58,000 follower-strong Instagram account, used a Vintage Handmade Glass Signature Pen and Noodler’s Bulletproof Blue Ghost Invisible Fountain Pen Ink to created the mythical line drawing.

He posted the finished masterpiece to Instagram.

Uneasy invisibilities. UV-reactive Ink. Glass pen. A post shared by peterdraws (@peterdraws) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

Impressive, right?

9Now GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Take control of your viewing experience with 9Now, your destination for live streaming Channel 9 and on demand content from all of Nine’s TV channels.

If that’s not enough for you, you can watch the full glow-in-the-dark video below – and Peter has more drawing videos on his YouTube channel.