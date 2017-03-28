Allow this YouTuber's glow-in-the-dark artwork to soothe your soul
28/03/2017 - 06:47:18Back to Discover Home
YouTuber Peter Draws creates enchanting glow-in-the-dark drawings using a glass pen and special ink and posts the videos online to feed your soul and soothe your mind.
Think we’re being dramatic? See for yourself.
Peter, who has a 58,000 follower-strong Instagram account, used a Vintage Handmade Glass Signature Pen and Noodler’s Bulletproof Blue Ghost Invisible Fountain Pen Ink to created the mythical line drawing.
He posted the finished masterpiece to Instagram.
Impressive, right?
9Now GIF – Find & Share on GIPHYTake control of your viewing experience with 9Now, your destination for live streaming Channel 9 and on demand content from all of Nine’s TV channels.
If that’s not enough for you, you can watch the full glow-in-the-dark video below – and Peter has more drawing videos on his YouTube channel.
Join the conversation - comment here