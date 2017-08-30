All you need to know about Ireland's Got Talent judge, Michelle Visage

Ireland’s Got Talent has been announced today as part of their new autumn/winter schedule.

Despite the rumours that Walsh had a disagreement with the station of a contract fee, he sits on the panel as the suspected head judge.

Joining him as fellow judges are TV personalities, Denise Van Outen, Jason Byrne and Michelle Visage.

Byrne is of course a well known Irish comedian, Van Outen, a british actress who is most known for hosting Channel 4’s Big Breakfast but who is Michelle Visage?

If you’re not a fan of Rupaul's Drag Race or followed Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, you may not recgonise the name.

Visage is an American singer, television host, radio DJ, author, and television personality - largely known for her sassy personality and opionated ways.

IT'S OFFICIAL! I am proud to announce that I will be a judge on the brand new @GotTalentIRL !!!! Louis Walsh @denise_vanouten @thejasonbyrne — michelle visage (@michellevisage) August 30, 2017

She began her career as a member of the female vocal trio Seduction. After the band's separation, Visage became the lead singer for The S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M. in 1992.

Visage later became a co-host for the VH1 talk show, The RuPaul Show opposite her bestie, RuPaul.

This led her to the role she is most famous for, her judging position on the popular reality show, RuPaul's Drag Race, as well as its spin-off RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.

She’s known as LGBTQA icon and let’s just say it has Irish fans very excited.

The biggest star of #IrelandsGotTalent will be @michellevisage and I, for one, will be tuning in. pic.twitter.com/SlHDXIU055 — Aoife RC (@thatdanishgirl) August 30, 2017

Ireland before meeting @michellevisage on Ireland's Got Talent vs Ireland after pic.twitter.com/7UJ81wbxMW — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) August 30, 2017

Think @GotTalentIRL will be absolutely incredible, come on it has @michellevisage as a judge how can it NOT be!! 🙌 — Barnsey (@officialbarnsey) August 30, 2017

Oh yeah!!!! Ireland 🇮🇪 gonna get some sasss @michellevisage hope you enjoy your stay xx 😘 — Michelle Coyle (@michellecoyle34) August 30, 2017

@michellevisage Watch TV3's international broadcast numbers go up now you're on Ireland's Got Talent. — Liam 🏳️‍🌈 🇨🇦 (@MrMcNally) August 30, 2017

Omg. @michellevisage a judge on Ireland's Got Talent.



This is the BEST news since potatoes started growing again pic.twitter.com/FJxpyPX6gN — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) August 30, 2017

Here’s hoping she delivers the same sass we love her for on Drag Race.

Shantay you stay, Michelle.