All the signs that totally slayed at the UK anti-Trump protests

It was no normal Monday night for the thousands of people who took to the streets to show their outrage over Donald Trump’s travel ban and the decision to invite him on a state visit to the UK – an invitation which Prime Minister Theresa May has said still stands while at a press conference in Dublin.

Westminster Tube station in central London was totally packed as protesters gathered opposite the gates of Downing Street.

And some of the placards carried into the sea of people were nothing short of genius.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Victoria Jones/PA)

Chants including “Donald Trump has got to go” rippled up the swelling crowds on Whitehall. Even bus drivers were reportedly getting in on the protesting.

Of course, it wasn’t just London where activists showed up either…similar protests were planned in cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol. Signs were also slaying there.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

In fact, protests are happening in towns all across the country.
