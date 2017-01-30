All the signs that totally slayed at the UK anti-Trump protests

It was no normal Monday night for the thousands of people who took to the streets to show their outrage over Donald Trump’s travel ban and the decision to invite him on a state visit to the UK – an invitation which Prime Minister Theresa May has said still stands while at a press conference in Dublin.

Westminster Tube station in central London was totally packed as protesters gathered opposite the gates of Downing Street.

Westminster station chaos and packed with protestors. Yes london!! #notrumpvisit pic.twitter.com/hc8YXpaQ6M — NukaGirl (@SarahWellock84) January 30, 2017

And some of the placards carried into the sea of people were nothing short of genius.

My winner for best #TrumpProtest sign to date, outstanding!! pic.twitter.com/216XZ8uZEv — mike millar (@millar_windy66) January 30, 2017

...and we all wake up and we were in a VR machine whilst robots syphon our blood to sell for parts #StandUpToTrump #MuslinBanProtest pic.twitter.com/N1VbaLmywG — Julia Hardy (@itsJuliaHardy) January 30, 2017

My favourite sign from the #TrumpProtest (and that's saying something for a cat) pic.twitter.com/gG2bxGV3de — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 30, 2017

Ready to protest at Downing Street tonight! From 6-8 head over and make them hear you/us #NoBanNoWall #NoTrumpVisit pic.twitter.com/GKyeVWUzov — NukaGirl (@SarahWellock84) January 30, 2017

Some of signs at the #StandUpToTrump protest in London protesting the #MUSLIMBAN pic.twitter.com/rp0Ww7NFsg — Spectrum SINO Radio (@SINOinUK) January 30, 2017

We are History teachers , we know how this ends .. protest in London following Trump #MuslimBan #StandUpToTrump pic.twitter.com/RuoSvIKA0j — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) January 30, 2017

Massive turnout for the #StandUpToTrump protest in London pic.twitter.com/Ttw4opyLvz — Mat Ryer ʕ◔ϖ◔ʔ (@matryer) January 30, 2017

love this sign in Cambridge protests #StandUpToTrump pic.twitter.com/snwy1OZcq5 — Charlot King (@queencharlot) January 30, 2017

(Victoria Jones/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Victoria Jones/PA)

Chants including “Donald Trump has got to go” rippled up the swelling crowds on Whitehall. Even bus drivers were reportedly getting in on the protesting.

London bus drivers beeping along to protest chants lol #bantrump #londonprotest — Paul M.M. Cooper (@PaulMMCooper) January 30, 2017

Of course, it wasn’t just London where activists showed up either…similar protests were planned in cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol. Signs were also slaying there.

Anti-Trump protest in Manchester is looking big! 👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/zcpxhMIgey — Air Adam (@airadam13) January 30, 2017

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

In fact, protests are happening in towns all across the country.