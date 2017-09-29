All the reaction to Ukip’s new logo as the Premier League seeks legal advice

Ukip has a new logo, but its design has drawn comparisons with that of the Premier League – even leading the footballing body to seek legal advice.

A party spokesman insisted the design, which features a purple lion on a white background like the Premier League’s, “is not a rip-off” and stressed that Ukip had “checked” that it does not infringe copyright, declaring: “We’re not that stupid.”

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Despite the assertion, the Premier League’s legal team is understood to be looking at the image.

(Chris Ison/PA)

