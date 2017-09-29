All the reaction to Ukip’s new logo as the Premier League seeks legal advice
29/09/2017 - 16:23:22Back to Discover Home
Ukip has a new logo, but its design has drawn comparisons with that of the Premier League – even leading the footballing body to seek legal advice.
A party spokesman insisted the design, which features a purple lion on a white background like the Premier League’s, “is not a rip-off” and stressed that Ukip had “checked” that it does not infringe copyright, declaring: “We’re not that stupid.”
The @premierleague will be thrilled. 🙄 https://t.co/GWXBcjL5vH— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 29, 2017
Despite the assertion, the Premier League’s legal team is understood to be looking at the image.
…farewell.
Join the conversation - comment here