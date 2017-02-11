All the not-so-subtle ways New York Fashion Week appears to be sending a message to Donald Trump

Politics and fashion can make a perfect pairing, we all know that.

That’s why designers often use their collections to make a point about something very topical. And, let’s be real, there’s nothing more topical right now than Donald Trump.

So, here’s a look at all the ways New York Fashion Week – both the people at the shows and the designers behind them – appears to have sent a message to Trump about his policies and ideologies so far.

Bold underwear

#fuckyourwall

Maybe the boldest look of them all?

LRS Studio won the catwalk in many people’s opinion with their white underwear – which had the phrase “f**k your wall” written on them as a protest against, yup, Trump’s immigration policies.

The design was by Mexican immigrant designer Raul Solis. And he also used topless women for his show as an empowering statement.

“It’s important to have that message of sexual empowerment, especially now, to say, ‘Hey, actually, you can do whatever you want’,” he told W Magazine.

Calvin Klein chose to play This is Not America

Raf Simons takes his bow at the end of his first show for Calvin Klein

Raf Simons showed off his first collection at Calvin Klein along with a political message – by opening and closing with David Bowie’s “This is Not America”.

“When you have a voice, you should use it,” Simons said backstage just last week at his own label’s menswear show.

Other poignant soundtracks at New York Fashion Week includes a song at Chromat – it had the words ‘F*ck Donald Trump’ in. Subtle.

Models with bandannas on their wrists

"Unity, Inclusion, Hope and Acceptance. Join us at @calvinklein in wearing the #whitebandana #tiedtogether."

Simons also put his message across with bandannas, which he sent guests with a note saying: “Unity, inclusion, hope and acceptance: Join us at Calvin Klein in wearing the white bandanna. #tiedtogether.”

This was a sentiment echoed across many shows, including during the finale at Tadashi Shoji, with their white bandannas too, while Thakoon Panichgul and his team showed they’re on board with #tiedtogether ahead of their presentation.

Spotted on the runway during the finale at Tadashi Shoji: models wearing white bandanas in support of #tiedtogether.

Thakoon Panichgul and his team show they are #tiedtogether ahead of his presentation tonight during #NYFW.

Gigi Hadid was also seen wearing one during her last walk at the Tommy Hilfiger Show.

She's wearing a #TiedTogether white bandana during her last walk at the Tommy Hilfiger Show

In fact, it’s a big look right now.

Hands up if you're going to wear a white bandana during Fashion Month, just like all of the models at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show tonight.

ICYMI, this is all to support the #tiedtogether movement by London-based website The Business of Fashion – which is asking people to wear a bandanna as a “positive statement in support of humanity during a time of turmoil and fear in many nations around the world”.

Expect to see similar bandannas worn by designers and guests at London Fashion week too, we reckon…

People in the audience wearing Planned Parenthood badges

(Diane Bondareff/AP)

The pink “Fashion Stands With Planned Parenthood” pins were seen on the likes of Anna Wintour and Diane von Fursternberg. In fact, thousands of the pins are said to have been worn by more than 40 womenswear designers, and also given as a gift to their front row guests for throughout the whole of Fashion Week.

It’s because the CDFA, who are behind New York Fashion Week, have a partnership with Planned Parenthood. The group are at risk of losing federal funding under the Trump administration because of plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Strong slogan tees are everywhere

Limited edition silk screened tees now for sale on our site! 50% of proceeds go toward National Immigration Law Center

And some of the tees are undeniably anti-Trump, such as the designs from New York-based fashion label, Creatures of Comfort. They’re simply emblazoned with “We Are All Human Beings”.

Then there was also a tee from Jeremy Scott Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, worn by the designer himself, which had what he said were phone numbers of members of Congress on the back. The designer used the occasion to urge others to make their political views known to their representatives, and not to feel “too cool for school” to do that.

“Yes, I can still make fun clothes and have a good time, and there’s no wrong in that,” he said. “But you still need to have a moment to really do your due diligence as a citizen now more than ever.”

Well, there’s no denying all these clothes are an inspiring way of making a statement, whatever your opinions. *raises hands*