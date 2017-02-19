All the most OTT designs from the London Tattoo Convention

Over 1,000 tattoos are expected to be inked at London’s newest convention.

Hosted by the Tattoo Collective, the event showcases some of the best local artistry. 150 handpicked studios from Britain and Ireland have gathered at Brick Lane’s Old Truman Brewery for the three-day event that is attended by up to 7,000 people.

Miki Vialetto, co-founder of the event, said: “There are tattoo enthusiasts here from Switzerland, Italy and from Spain. It’s a good opportunity for them to see what the UK and Ireland can give.

“We expect easily 1,000 tattoos to be drawn.”

In case you were wondering what’s hot right now in the world of tattoos, apparently old black tattoo styles from the 70s and 80s are currently in vogue.

Here are some of the more outlandish tattoos to give you a taste of the convention.

We can only imagine that getting a tattoo on your rear end would require a high pain threshold, but there were quite a few brave souls at the convention.

It’s not only tattoos that you’ll see at the convention: it’s also selling “alternative merchandise”, ranging from bespoke jewellery and clothing, to stuffed foxes and other taxidermy.

The event is being hosted by Milan-based magazine Tattoo Life, which also hosts the larger International London Tattoo festival, held annually.