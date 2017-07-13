All the important swimwear trends from the last 100 years

As you throw a bikini (or five) into your suitcase this summer, spare a thought for your Victorian ancestors who, if they wanted to ‘take to the waters’ on the British coast, had to get trussed up in a wool ensemble that’s more like a winter coat than modern-day beachwear.

But how did we get from the cumbersome bathing suits of yore to the barely-there bikinis of today? Here, we chart the history of swimwear from the start of the 20th century to now…

A female swimmer wearing a wool swimdress in 1914 (PA)

1910s

Early 20th century bathing suits were exactly that – woollen all-in-ones that extended from neck to knees with a skirt worn on top to disguise ladies’ silhouettes. But by the end of the decade a (slightly) more streamlined suit allowed for easier swimming.

Two bathers enjoy a holiday at Cowes, Isle of Wight in 1925 (PA)

1920s

By the 1920s, one-piece jersey bathing suits were getting shorter and clingier, inspired by the French ‘maillot.’ Some women still chose to wear more modest two-pieces, however, meaning a swimdress worn over shorts, topped off with a rubber swimcap.

Holiday girls with their surf boards make a dash for the rollers at Newquay, Cornwall, in 1948 (PA)

1930s and 40s

Designs became more creative in the 1930s with the arrival of stretchy ‘lastex’ fabric and dyes that wouldn’t fade in the sun. Brightly-coloured halterneck and racer back swimsuits that exposed more skin were in vogue as the fashion for sunbathing took off. In 1945, French engineer Louis Reard introduced his game-changing bikini, so called because he expected its impact to be as explosive as the nuclear tests taking place at Bikini Atoll island. The ground-breaking design gradually started to gain popularity as Hollywood sirens were seen in two-pieces on the silver screen.

Luxury swimming for passengers on a cruise liner’s maiden voyage in 1957 (PA)

1950s

The one-piece still reigned supreme in the 1950s, when an hourglass figure was the shape women aspired to. Corseted and padded swimsuits sucked in the waist while emphasising the bust, with strapless and sweetheart necklines all the rage.

Holidaymakers enjoy a paddle on the Sussex coast at Brighton, 1971 (PA)

1960s and 70s

While swimwear evolution was gradual in the first half of the 20th century, the 1960s saw a sea change in terms of what we wore on the shore. Perhaps signalled by Brian Hyland’s ‘Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini’ becoming a worldwide hit in 1960, during the subsequent 10 years, swimsuits got even skimpier, bikinis were widely embraced and the introduction of Lycra meant the end of swimwear that sagged in the sea.

Model Celia Williams steps out in the snow in a striped bikini in 1987 (PA)

1980s

The athletic aesthetic of the 1980s lead to a penchant for sporty swimwear styles, with attention-seeking neon colours, tiny triangle bikini tops and ultra high-cut thong bottoms de rigueur.

Baywatch stars in London in 1997 (PA)

1990s to now

The 1990s most iconic swimwear came courtesy of TV smash hit Baywatch, which saw its female stars (including Pamela Anderson) clad in high-leg, low-cut swimsuits, running in slow-motion towards stranded swimmers. During the Noughties, the one-piece fell out of fashion somewhat, but we’re now seeing a return to Baywatch-style cossies and cut-out swimwear that results in some interesting tanlines…