All the best memes from Joe Biden's Medal of Freedom ceremony...just in case you've missed them

Back to Discover Home

Look, we know US Vice President Joe Biden being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama – and the world becoming a blubbering mess – happened on Thursday, but we’re still not over it, OK?

(Susan Walsh/AP)

And it seems like it’s the same for people on Twitter, too. Just in case you’ve missed them, we’ve gathered up some of the best memes that have spawned from the ceremony.

Enjoy – we don’t know how many more situations we’ll get for Biden memes, what with Obama leaving the White House NEXT WEEK. *cries again*

Well, Obama did say when giving Biden the award: “This also gives the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance” – and he wasn’t wrong. We’re still feeling very emotionally fragile.

And we have to say, we totally agree with this tweet…
KEYWORDS: Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Memes, Politics, President, US, vice president, Viral

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover