All the best memes from Joe Biden's Medal of Freedom ceremony...just in case you've missed them

Look, we know US Vice President Joe Biden being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama – and the world becoming a blubbering mess – happened on Thursday, but we’re still not over it, OK?

(Susan Walsh/AP)

And it seems like it’s the same for people on Twitter, too. Just in case you’ve missed them, we’ve gathered up some of the best memes that have spawned from the ceremony.

Enjoy – we don’t know how many more situations we’ll get for Biden memes, what with Obama leaving the White House NEXT WEEK. *cries again*

Biden: am i an avenger now?



Obama: sure Joe



Biden: pic.twitter.com/fNAy5Xwte2 — Ally Gator (@notacroc) January 13, 2017

The Presidential Medal of Freedom isn't bad either. pic.twitter.com/HI4tMrLJ32 — The Glad Stork (@TheGladStork) January 13, 2017

Biden: wow this is like a black belt huh



Obama: no it's the presidential medal of free- ya know what, yeah joe, it's like a black belt pic.twitter.com/2WfFJ2Wn7c — rudy mustang (@roostermustache) January 12, 2017

OBAMA: I award you the Medal of Freedom, Joe.



BIDEN: IMMA EAT IT RIGHT NOW



OBAMA: It's not a chocolate medal-



BIDEN: pic.twitter.com/fmUQSlsYhw — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) January 12, 2017

Obama: Joe, I got you something.



Biden: Is it an ice cream cone?



Obama: It's the Presidental Medal of Freedom...



Biden: pic.twitter.com/yNYcu3m6SW — Savage Biden (@SavageBiden) January 12, 2017

Biden:<whispers> not Slytherin ... not Slytherin



Obama: Joe, this isn't--



Biden: ... not Slytherin ...



Obama: you know what, Gryffindor pic.twitter.com/Dfeqvlkohe — Caleb Gardner (@calebgardner) January 13, 2017

Well, Obama did say when giving Biden the award: “This also gives the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance” – and he wasn’t wrong. We’re still feeling very emotionally fragile.

And we have to say, we totally agree with this tweet…