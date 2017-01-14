All the best memes from Joe Biden's Medal of Freedom ceremony...just in case you've missed them
Look, we know US Vice President Joe Biden being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama – and the world becoming a blubbering mess – happened on Thursday, but we’re still not over it, OK?
And it seems like it’s the same for people on Twitter, too. Just in case you’ve missed them, we’ve gathered up some of the best memes that have spawned from the ceremony.
Enjoy – we don’t know how many more situations we’ll get for Biden memes, what with Obama leaving the White House NEXT WEEK. *cries again*
Biden: am i an avenger now?— Ally Gator (@notacroc) January 13, 2017
Obama: sure Joe
Biden: pic.twitter.com/fNAy5Xwte2
The Presidential Medal of Freedom isn't bad either. pic.twitter.com/HI4tMrLJ32— The Glad Stork (@TheGladStork) January 13, 2017
Biden: wow this is like a black belt huh— rudy mustang (@roostermustache) January 12, 2017
Obama: no it's the presidential medal of free- ya know what, yeah joe, it's like a black belt pic.twitter.com/2WfFJ2Wn7c
OBAMA: I award you the Medal of Freedom, Joe.— Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) January 12, 2017
BIDEN: IMMA EAT IT RIGHT NOW
OBAMA: It's not a chocolate medal-
BIDEN: pic.twitter.com/fmUQSlsYhw
Obama: Joe, I got you something.— Savage Biden (@SavageBiden) January 12, 2017
Biden: Is it an ice cream cone?
Obama: It's the Presidental Medal of Freedom...
Biden: pic.twitter.com/yNYcu3m6SW
Biden:<whispers> not Slytherin ... not Slytherin— Caleb Gardner (@calebgardner) January 13, 2017
Obama: Joe, this isn't--
Biden: ... not Slytherin ...
Obama: you know what, Gryffindor pic.twitter.com/Dfeqvlkohe
Well, Obama did say when giving Biden the award: “This also gives the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance” – and he wasn’t wrong. We’re still feeling very emotionally fragile.
And we have to say, we totally agree with this tweet…
if ur bff doesnt make u feel the way obama makes joe biden feel get a new one— emily kuebler™ (@em99ranch) January 12, 2017
