All the best book-inspired interiors to drool over this World Book Day

Happy World Book Day!

Now, we all know that this day is about books (well, obviously). But bear with us – books give us so much more than just reading.

If you’re anything like us, you know that books are just plain pretty to look at. So, here is a collection of the most innovative and gorgeous ways that books can be worked into interiors – to really celebrate World Book Day in style.

You could show off your favourite book by repurposing it into a handy place for your keys.



Pinterest

We all know you need a good lamp to really get down to your reading – so why not incorporate books into it? Pinterest

Pinterest

If you’re even more extra than just having a book-themed lamp, you can go whole hog with your light fittings. Pinterest

We love this literature wallpaper – not only because it looks good but also because it means you’ll never get bored on the loo.



Pinterest

Pinterest

Turning your stairs into what looks like a giant bookcase is the best way to show visitors what your favourite novels are.



Pinterest

Pinterest

This chair rules because it doubles as a working bookshelf.



Pinterest

We highly recommend using some superglue on your books if you’re looking to make a table, otherwise things will go everywhere. Pinterest

Pinterest

What time is it? Time to pick up a book. Pinterest

Pinterest

