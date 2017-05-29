All of the best costumes from this year's Comic Con in London

Back to Discover Home

Today marks the final day of the MCM Comic Con in London’s ExCel Centre, and you can be sure that cosplay was on top form during the three-day event.

Cosplayers at Comic Con certainly don’t do anything by halves, judging by the incredible array of outfits on show.

Cosplay
(laviniastin/Twitter)

Avengers cosplay
(sashawickenden/Twitter)

Matt Smith
(MineCartMayhem/Twitter)

Comic Con
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

What was perhaps even more impressive was how costumes largely remained intact, even in the unexpected British heat.

Comic Con
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Comic con
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Comic Con
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

As you can expect from any Comic Con, there were certainly some unusual spectacles on show – such as Stormtroopers casually sauntering past a burger joint.

Comic Con
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Or robots refuelling in Costa.

Comic Con
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Hey – even dinosaurs need an ice cream on a hot day.

Comic Con
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Comic Con is the UK’s largest modern pop culture event.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, UK, Comic Con, Comics, Cosplay, excel centre, Video, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover