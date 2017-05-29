All of the best costumes from this year's Comic Con in London
Today marks the final day of the MCM Comic Con in London’s ExCel Centre, and you can be sure that cosplay was on top form during the three-day event.
Cosplayers at Comic Con certainly don’t do anything by halves, judging by the incredible array of outfits on show.
What was perhaps even more impressive was how costumes largely remained intact, even in the unexpected British heat.
As you can expect from any Comic Con, there were certainly some unusual spectacles on show – such as Stormtroopers casually sauntering past a burger joint.
Or robots refuelling in Costa.
Hey – even dinosaurs need an ice cream on a hot day.
Comic Con is the UK’s largest modern pop culture event.
