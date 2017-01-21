All is not as it appears to be in Mike Pence's 'historic' photo from Trump's inauguration

Many photographs have been shared by Americans, and people around the world, of Donald Trump’s inauguration – all showing different perspectives from the momentous day.

But in the case of Vice President Mike Pence, only two are necessary.

One: the view that Pence wanted to share with the world.

Making the historic journey from US Capitol to The @WhiteHouse with Karen & our children at our sides is a memory we will forever cherish. pic.twitter.com/KdKfqI8wu0 — Vice President Pence (@VP) January 20, 2017

It certainly makes him look liked and important.

But as pointed out by one user on Twitter, camera angles can do a great job at providing context. Here’s what Pence was surrounded by.

(Matt Rourke/AP)

“Nearly empty” bleachers is how this scene was described by the Associated Press photographer who took the photo, but you can see that for yourselves.

when camera angles matter pic.twitter.com/PaHFyKPGyE — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 21, 2017

Here’s another view of the crowds.

The viewing stands in front of the White House are mostly empty. Mike Pence is literally walking down Pennsylvania Ave waving to nobody. pic.twitter.com/6isL5BZdac — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 20, 2017

But in a world where the image we present on social media is often exaggerated to make us look better than the IRL scene, people can relate.

The pic I put on Instagram vs the pic someone tagged me in on Facebook pic.twitter.com/n3b8QksNok — #LetMyPeopleGLO ⚡️ (@MichellCClark) January 21, 2017

Maybe the White House’s new occupants aren’t so different after all…