All is not as it appears to be in Mike Pence's 'historic' photo from Trump's inauguration

Back to Discover Home

Many photographs have been shared by Americans, and people around the world, of Donald Trump’s inauguration – all showing different perspectives from the momentous day.

But in the case of Vice President Mike Pence, only two are necessary.

One: the view that Pence wanted to share with the world.

It certainly makes him look liked and important.

But as pointed out by one user on Twitter, camera angles can do a great job at providing context. Here’s what Pence was surrounded by.

(Matt Rourke/AP)

“Nearly empty” bleachers is how this scene was described by the Associated Press photographer who took the photo, but you can see that for yourselves.

Here’s another view of the crowds.

But in a world where the image we present on social media is often exaggerated to make us look better than the IRL scene, people can relate.

Maybe the White House’s new occupants aren’t so different after all…
KEYWORDS: Mike Pence, Politics, Trump inauguration, US, USA, vice president

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover