All dogs are very good but this baseball pup who brings refreshments to players is the actual best

Remember the best part of school sports games (i.e. the end) when you would pile into the gym to demolish the table laden with orange wedges and fruit squash?

We see that, and we raise you with Jake the Diamond Dog, a *professional* refreshment porter.

Jake, a.k.a “the best darn dog in professional baseball”, according to his Facebook page (and pretty much everyone else), travels around the States, providing ice-cool water bottles to baseball umpires at minor league baseball games. And he does it all with a smile.

But his talents don’t stop there.

In exchange for gentle pats and head scratches, this top Golden Retriever also greets watching fans, catches Frisbees, and delivers the ball to the pitcher.

He is a Very Good Dog indeed.
