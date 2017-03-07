Alec Baldwin: ‘I’m not going to do Donald Trump impersonation much longer’

Alec Baldwin’s impressions of Donald Trump have garnered plenty of attention, including from the President himself.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

Baldwin has even doubled down on the success of his Saturday Night Live skits by co-writing a satirical book about Trump.

However, Baldwin says he won’t continue impersonating Trump for much longer.

“Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any kind of sportsmanship,” said Baldwin, who spoke to ExtraTV to promote his new film Boss Baby.

“He remains bitter and angry, and you want to look at him and go, ‘You won!’ His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed.

“There’s a style the president has to have and the maliciousness of this White House has people very worried… which is why I’m not going to do it much longer, that whole impersonation. I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

Baldwin also said he doesn’t think he’ll get an invite to perform at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which Trump has said he won’t attend.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen. I don’t think they want that for their prestige and their integrity,” speculated Baldwin.

“If Trump himself doesn’t come and face the music as it were, I don’t know what kind of program they're going to have.

“If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it, but I’m not quite sure they'll do. I think they may have a whole other idea.”