Aldi's really funny 'Kevin the Carrot' is the latest shot in the Christmas advert wars

Remember Kevin the Carrot from Aldi's Christmas 2016 advert?

Well he's back...and this year he's got company!

Kevin the Carrot finds love accidentally in the form of female carrot Katie, aboard a midnight express train on his quest to find Santa.

This puntastic sequel will melt your heart as you follow Kevin's adventure once again across the dinner table, sporting some of Aldi's yummies of course.

Kevin's voyage is edge of the seat stuff as he encounters a murder victim and even sustains a pea-shot wound along the way but true love prevails and all roads lead to the North Pole.

The ad first aired last night and viewers were excited about the plucky carrot's return.

Just seen @AldiUK new Christmas ad - love it i'm rooting for a #KevinandKatie this time next year there will be baby carrots, maybe a March rescue from the Easter bunny, and a summer wedding then the triplets Karen, Karl & Keith #kevinthecarrot — Liz♿ (@bettyflorence23) November 8, 2017

"I think I just peed on myself" Yes! The return of #KevinTheCarrot. 😆 Love these #Aldi Xmas ads. #KevinAndKatie 🎅🎄 — Helen (@ConinaUK) November 7, 2017

KEVIN THE CARROT IS BACK AND HE HAS A GIRLFRIEND #ALDI pic.twitter.com/X89PD5NlY3 — Ellen Maulder (@EMaulder) November 7, 2017

The battle of the Christmas ads has well and truly begun with M&S and Lidl releasing their adverts over the past week.

Lidl opted to keep it simple and stuck with a traditional heart warming 'homecoming' advert which really tugs at the heart strings.

However the king of Christmas adverts John Jewis, have yet to unveil their masterpiece.