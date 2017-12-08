Aldi's Kevin and Katie welcome baby carrots in new ad

From love at first sight on a luxurious sleeper train, to The Bodyguard and Titanic inspired adventures, Kevin and Katie have enjoyed a whirlwind romance this Christmas, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

Having captivated TV screens and hearts up and down the country, viewers can now watch Aldi’s Christmas advert finale, which sees the magic of Christmas come alive with the arrival of Chantenay, Jasper and Baby Carrot- Kevin and Katie’s children.

The ad includes a look at the presents Katie and Kevin gift each other: Kevin looks pleased with a new scarf, while Katie is delighted to get a copy of ’Fifty Shades of Grapes’.

"We’re thrilled to see how customers have followed Kevin and Katie’s journey with such anticipation and have taken both characters into their hearts and homes," said Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland.

"There’s been lots of speculation about how their story will end and it’s very exciting to reveal that they get their happily ever after with the additions of Chantenay, Jasper and Baby Carrot. We hope our viewers enjoy it as much as we do as they start planning for the big day ahead."

Growing popularity for Kevin and Katie saw an unprecedented demand for the plush toys this year, and fans can now add to their Kevin and Katie collection with their very own Plush Carrot Kids, available from December 14 in Aldi stores nationwide for €3.99.

Proceeds will support of Aldi’s charity partner, Food Cloud.