Aldi are selling ’Pawsecco’ because even your pets have notions now

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have pints with your pet? Well, wonder no more.

Aldi have introduced a "doggy beer" and Pawsecco just in time for the festive season.

Yes, this December you and your four-legged pal can toast the new year together with a glass of bubbly.

You won’t even have to deal with your pet getting too rowdy as the drinks are - of course - non-alcoholic. In fact, the brews are packed with healthy ingredients.

Bottom Sniffer, the non-carbonated doggy beer, contains herbs such as Bladderwrack (Seaweed) and Nettle which are rich in iron and iodine and known to be great for skin pigmentation and coats. It also uses Rooibos and Dandelion, which are known to be rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

For special occasions, you can treat your dog or cat to a flute of Pawsecco.

The healthy, herbal infusions are made with 100% natural herbs, using Elderflower, Nettle, Ginseng and Lime Flower were created with the advice of veterinary experts.

You can pour a bit of Pawsecco over food as the perfect ’au jus’ or serve on its own as a refreshing drink. It is available in both ’Pet-house White’ and ’Pet-House Rosé’.

The drinks, which cost €2.99 per bottle, will be available in Aldi stores from December 7.

It looks like Irish pets will be going paws out this party season.