An Albino dog in Australia has to wear sunglasses as too much sunlight could kill him.

Sherlock the Schnauzer has to limit his time in sun the as he is at risk of developing fatal skin cancer.

The white dog with blue eyes has to wear sunscreen and sunglasses if he wants to spend time outside.

Sherlock loves being outdoors but takes his walks in the evening time whe the sun goes down.

Sherlock can rock those shades!