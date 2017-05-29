After the Trump-Macron handshake all eyes are on the French president's meeting with Vladimir Putin

After the devastating grip Emmanuel Macron gave his handshake with Donald Trump, people couldn’t wait to see what it would be like when he met Vladimir Putin.

Who will win the Macron/Putin handshake? — Todd Buell (@ToddBuell) May 29, 2017

The French and Russian presidents were meeting for talks before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries at Palace of Versailles near Paris. When the climactic moment arrived, people were a little let down by the handshake.

The iron grip that Macron gave Trump was nowhere in sight.

(Philippe Wojazer/AP)

In fact, it was all rather disappointingly free of drama.

(Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

@Versailles,reporters scrambling to find terms to describe Macron-Putin handshake..Heard "warm" but also "frank", "firm",and lastly "normal" — Nicholas Vinocur (@NicholasVinocur) May 29, 2017

However, some were loving the fact that Putin seemed to hesitate before shaking hands with Macron – perhaps he thought he might be getting the Trump treatment?

Macron has learned the Trump handshake maneuver so Putin is very reluctant! pic.twitter.com/eBXK7PjTTb — Melford Heisler RN (@MrMelPsychRN) May 29, 2017

Compare this with the now infamous moment Macron and Trump locked hands.

(Evan Vucci/AP)

In an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, Macron said that the handshake was “not innocent” as he wanted to show “we won’t make small concessions”.

People were a bit disappointed that his handshake with Putin was then so dull.

The Macron-Putin handshake had nothing on the Macron-Trump handshake https://t.co/iLFz51dak7 — Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) May 29, 2017

"Putin knuckles are ok" Conventional red-carpet handshake as Macron & Putin meet at Versailles to calm tension, define personal relationship https://t.co/O9WG02NbQ0 — Angelique Chrisafis (@achrisafis) May 29, 2017

Macron just had a firm but "warm & friendly" handshake with Putin. Not aggressive like w Trump. French news commentators all abuzz over it. — Eleanor Beardsley (@ElBeardsley) May 29, 2017

Whereas there were those who are very much over all this chat about handshakes.

why am I seeing more about the Macron-Putin handshake than I am about what they actually talked about — Connor Esq. (@YeshieSir) May 29, 2017

Bets on that there will be more in-depth handshake analysis when Macron next meets a world leader.