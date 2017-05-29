After the Trump-Macron handshake all eyes are on the French president's meeting with Vladimir Putin

After the devastating grip Emmanuel Macron gave his handshake with Donald Trump, people couldn’t wait to see what it would be like when he met Vladimir Putin.

The French and Russian presidents were meeting for talks before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries at Palace of Versailles near Paris. When the climactic moment arrived, people were a little let down by the handshake.

The iron grip that Macron gave Trump was nowhere in sight.

Macron handshake
(Philippe Wojazer/AP)

In fact, it was all rather disappointingly free of drama.

Macron handshake
(Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

However, some were loving the fact that Putin seemed to hesitate before shaking hands with Macron – perhaps he thought he might be getting the Trump treatment?

Compare this with the now infamous moment Macron and Trump locked hands.

Macron and Trump
(Evan Vucci/AP)

In an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, Macron said that the handshake was “not innocent” as he wanted to show “we won’t make small concessions”.

People were a bit disappointed that his handshake with Putin was then so dull.

Whereas there were those who are very much over all this chat about handshakes.

Bets on that there will be more in-depth handshake analysis when Macron next meets a world leader.
