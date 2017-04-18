After the bank holiday absolutely no one is ready to go back to work
After four glorious days of not having to set an alarm or even think about work, it’s back to the grind today. As you can imagine, people are dealing with it in mature, measured ways.
Just kidding – we’re pretty sure everyone threw a minor temper tantrum when their alarm went off this morning.
All we want is more sleep, is that so much to ask?
#backtowork pic.twitter.com/5G2Cfh8Rxk— Gareth Heward (@G_heward) April 18, 2017
When your alarm goes off #backtowork pic.twitter.com/eW8hv4has2— Shaun Smith (@Shaun_Smith_84) April 18, 2017
I have honestly never found anything quite as difficult as getting up this morning 😴 #backtowork— Heidi (@Heidi_Heyes) April 18, 2017
For many, four days just weren’t enough. They absolutely flew by, so we think it’s only fair that we have four more. Right?
My 4 day weekend has gone way too quick 😭😭😭 #BackToWork— Alf Sheikh (@Alfie092) April 17, 2017
I. DON'T. WANT. TO! #backtowork pic.twitter.com/iRh0VmBkfw— Matthew Clark Leach (@LeachJuice) April 18, 2017
We just can’t even with this day.
Major struggle this morning 😴😴 #backtowork #thankgodforinset #needcoffee— Rachael (@RachLaura91) April 18, 2017
Forgot what pre 7 o'clock looked like until this morning 😴😴 #backtowork— Laura Bolton (@bolt_on10) April 18, 2017
Today is the definition of #struggle. #BackToWork pic.twitter.com/XYrd7Ukqbg— Lesley Carter (@Lesley_C12) April 18, 2017
The only reason I'm not crying this morning is because I applied my mascara already. #backtowork— Elaina (@Elaina_Hh) April 18, 2017
Even the weather has it in for us.
Typical, back to work after a rubbish bh weather weekend & its lovely this morning #backtowork— Susie K (@SuzanK73) April 18, 2017
As we nurse a bit of a stomach ache, we can’t help but think that maybe eating all that chocolate was a little bit ill-advised.
Overdosed on chocolate. Feeling sick n stupid...oh well #backtowork 🍬🍫😵😨😢— Jenny Donaldson (@JenJenDonaldson) April 18, 2017
Colleagues - "What did you get up to on your Bank Holiday weekend, Laura?"— Laura Leanne (@lauraisyourhost) April 18, 2017
Me - "I got fat!" #BackToWork #BackOnTheDiet pic.twitter.com/MsZA7jXVWd
But hey – it’s not all bad, because there’s the prospect of another bank holiday on the horizon to cheer us up.
Countdown to the next holiday begins!!! #MayBankHoliday #backtowork— Dave Reeves (@davidreeves89) April 18, 2017
And at the very least for now we have gifs to get us through the day.
