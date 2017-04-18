After the bank holiday absolutely no one is ready to go back to work

After four glorious days of not having to set an alarm or even think about work, it’s back to the grind today. As you can imagine, people are dealing with it in mature, measured ways.

Just kidding – we’re pretty sure everyone threw a minor temper tantrum when their alarm went off this morning.

All we want is more sleep, is that so much to ask?

I have honestly never found anything quite as difficult as getting up this morning 😴 #backtowork — Heidi (@Heidi_Heyes) April 18, 2017

For many, four days just weren’t enough. They absolutely flew by, so we think it’s only fair that we have four more. Right?

My 4 day weekend has gone way too quick 😭😭😭 #BackToWork — Alf Sheikh (@Alfie092) April 17, 2017

We just can’t even with this day.

Forgot what pre 7 o'clock looked like until this morning 😴😴 #backtowork — Laura Bolton (@bolt_on10) April 18, 2017

The only reason I'm not crying this morning is because I applied my mascara already. #backtowork — Elaina (@Elaina_Hh) April 18, 2017

Even the weather has it in for us.

Typical, back to work after a rubbish bh weather weekend & its lovely this morning #backtowork — Susie K (@SuzanK73) April 18, 2017

As we nurse a bit of a stomach ache, we can’t help but think that maybe eating all that chocolate was a little bit ill-advised.

Overdosed on chocolate. Feeling sick n stupid...oh well #backtowork 🍬🍫😵😨😢 — Jenny Donaldson (@JenJenDonaldson) April 18, 2017

Colleagues - "What did you get up to on your Bank Holiday weekend, Laura?"

Me - "I got fat!" #BackToWork #BackOnTheDiet pic.twitter.com/MsZA7jXVWd — Laura Leanne (@lauraisyourhost) April 18, 2017

But hey – it’s not all bad, because there’s the prospect of another bank holiday on the horizon to cheer us up.

And at the very least for now we have gifs to get us through the day.