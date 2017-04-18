After the bank holiday absolutely no one is ready to go back to work

After four glorious days of not having to set an alarm or even think about work, it’s back to the grind today. As you can imagine, people are dealing with it in mature, measured ways.

Just kidding – we’re pretty sure everyone threw a minor temper tantrum when their alarm went off this morning.

All we want is more sleep, is that so much to ask?

For many, four days just weren’t enough. They absolutely flew by, so we think it’s only fair that we have four more. Right?

We just can’t even with this day.

Even the weather has it in for us.

As we nurse a bit of a stomach ache, we can’t help but think that maybe eating all that chocolate was a little bit ill-advised.

But hey – it’s not all bad, because there’s the prospect of another bank holiday on the horizon to cheer us up.

And at the very least for now we have gifs to get us through the day.
