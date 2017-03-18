After months of uncertainty we now know what the new Monopoly tokens are

This is it: the moment we’ve all been waiting for. We now know what tokens will grace the board of the latest version of Monopoly.

And – *drum roll* – a Tyrannosaurus rex, a penguin and a rubber duck will be passing GO in the future, along with five of the classic tokens.

People voted in their thousands, and the dog, battleship, racecar, top hat and cat pieces will remain in the game.

The votes are in! Say hi to the roar-some T-Rex, go quackers over Rubber Duck, & start flapping with excitement for Penguin! #TokenVote pic.twitter.com/ZhgPmUxb0O — MonopolyUK (@MonopolyUK) March 17, 2017

But if you’re a particular fan of the thimble, the wheelbarrow or the boot (!!!) then, tough luck. They’re out.

Here are your new 8 standard Monopoly tokens as will be found in the basic version of the game within the next few months. pic.twitter.com/ARqb687QLB — Under the Boardwalk (@MonopolyDoc) March 17, 2017

There were 64 contenders for the new tokens – and actually, considering that amongst them was a winking emoji, a hashtag and a mobile phone, it would seem voters want to keep Monopoly fairly traditional.

But, as we expected after the outpouring of emotion following last month’s revelations that the thimble wouldn’t exist anymore, some people aren’t taking the news of the new line-up all too well.

I WAS ALWAYS THE WHEELBARROW BECAUSE I WOULD SAY "I NEED THIS TO CARRY AROUND ALL MY MONEY"



You have made an enemy today Monopoly. https://t.co/svjg33mX8O — THE Fake Ned (@TheFakeNed) March 17, 2017

See, while some feel like good choices have been made with the new tokens (especially, it seems, when it comes to the T-Rex)…

Well, for a game about the relentless pursuit of property and wealth, I guess a 20 ft tall marauding carnivore is a pretty good token. 💰😜 https://t.co/Tej2PMm1Om — Games Magazine (@theGamesMag) March 17, 2017

There's a Penguin and a T-Rex?!? Might be time to upgrade the monopoly board!!! https://t.co/LxC1D6z9pm — Evan Linnert (@linnerte) March 17, 2017

I am picking the T-Rex every time! The boot, wheelbarrow & thimble are out. Check out the new Monopoly pieces: https://t.co/ExWrtGNlzk pic.twitter.com/wv8K7FZM5F — Brandi Hitt (@ABC7Brandi) March 17, 2017

Monopoly have removed three classic tokens and replaced with new ones INCLUDING A T.REX. YES! pic.twitter.com/VtUB81fblB — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) March 17, 2017

… a number of Twitter users are finding it all a bit of a tough pill to swallow.

Mixed feelings about the new Monopoly tokens. The T-rex is quite cool, but there's definite nostalgia for me with iron, boot & wheelbarrow. https://t.co/93ku7NhLbu — Kevin Tostado (@Tostie) March 17, 2017

And just like that, the whole point of the Monopoly pieces is completely lost 🙄 — Robin (@robinthemurr) March 17, 2017

Monopoly without its connection to the commonplace tools of Depression-era life is a game without a soul. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 17, 2017

And then there are those who are being awfully quick to decide what they will play with from now on.

Cool. Although the dog is still my fave, next the new rubber ducky. So long thimble! #Monopoly https://t.co/BvVX3mJNq9 — DawnLeeDara (@DawnLeeDara) March 17, 2017

The Scottie Dog token actually had the most votes to put it in first place, in case you were wondering.

Anyway, the new version of the board game – complete with T-rex, rubber duck and penguin – will be available from the autumn.

Plenty of time to get used to the idea of the new tokens then.