After months of uncertainty we now know what the new Monopoly tokens are

This is it: the moment we’ve all been waiting for. We now know what tokens will grace the board of the latest version of Monopoly.

And – *drum roll* – a Tyrannosaurus rex, a penguin and a rubber duck will be passing GO in the future, along with five of the classic tokens.

People voted in their thousands, and the dog, battleship, racecar, top hat and cat pieces will remain in the game.

But if you’re a particular fan of the thimble, the wheelbarrow or the boot (!!!) then, tough luck. They’re out.

There were 64 contenders for the new tokens – and actually, considering that amongst them was a winking emoji, a hashtag and a mobile phone, it would seem voters want to keep Monopoly fairly traditional.

But, as we expected after the outpouring of emotion following last month’s revelations that the thimble wouldn’t exist anymore, some people aren’t taking the news of the new line-up all too well.

See, while some feel like good choices have been made with the new tokens (especially, it seems, when it comes to the T-Rex)…

… a number of Twitter users are finding it all a bit of a tough pill to swallow.

And then there are those who are being awfully quick to decide what they will play with from now on.

The Scottie Dog token actually had the most votes to put it in first place, in case you were wondering.

Anyway, the new version of the board game – complete with T-rex, rubber duck and penguin – will be available from the autumn.

Plenty of time to get used to the idea of the new tokens then.
