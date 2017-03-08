After his performance during the British Budget, should Philip Hammond become a stand-up comedian?

The British Budget maps out all the big economic changes the Government has planned for the near future – which is all well and good, but sounds a bit dry.

Or at least that’s what we used to think, until Philip Hammond started showing off his flair for comedy.

We’re really not taking the mickey. The Chancellor cracked not one, not two, but many jokes, much to the sheer delight of the chamber.

The biggest roar definitely came from his direct dig at Jeremy Corbyn. Hammond said: “A well-functioning market economy is the best way to deliver prosperity and security to working families and the litany of failed attempts at state control of industry by Labour leave no-one in any doubt about that.

“Except, apparently, the Right Honourable Gentleman opposite, who is now so far down a black hole that even Stephen Hawking has disowned him.” Ooh, burn!

The funniest bit? Quite possibly Corbyn’s face which was positively thunderous.

But it didn’t stop there and the jokes came thick(ish) and fast(ish).

Hammond showed a remarkable level of self-awareness and rinsed his own nickname of “Spreadsheet Phil”: “I turn now, Mr Deputy Speaker, to the OBR forecast. This is the spreadsheet bit, but bear with me because I have a reputation to defend.”

Obviously warming to his task, Hammond even started playing to the gallery. After Hammond pledged to invest an additional £216 million (€249m) in existing schools over the next three years, a Labour MP shouted: “No you won’t!” The grinning Chancellor then gave a panto-style reply: “Oh yes we will.”

Many people were surprised that Hammond so easily shed his strait-laced image. Could it be that we actually were giggling through a notoriously dull event?

It might have been comedy gold by the UK Parliament’s standards, but many people were quick to remind us that it wasn’t exactly a show at the Edinburgh Fringe.

So maybe Hammond shouldn’t quit the day job just yet, but props for making proceedings that bit more entertaining.
