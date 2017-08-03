Aeroplane draws huge self portrait above the US

A pilot turned artist to create a giant picture of an aeroplane above the United States.

The join-the-dots style picture covered a huge chunk of air space and was clearly visible on flight tracking apps and websites as it started to take shape.

Boeing is currently drawing a huge 787 in the skies over the US. Follow it live on Airspace Explorer https://t.co/KbjUuCBxQQ #avgeek pic.twitter.com/B8kO2qiy0H — NATS (@NATS) August 3, 2017

Once completed, the flight path of BOE4 showed the outline of a Boeing Dreamliner as “drawn” by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Bravo @Boeing 👏 We enjoyed this today! Keep your eyes on the skies with our free app, Airspace Explorer >> https://t.co/ClpcGQ06nE #BOE4 pic.twitter.com/bqxKXqnc9c — NATS (@NATS) August 3, 2017

The nose of the plane sat above Wyoming while the tail covered Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

(Nats Airspace Explorer App)

Its wings stretched from Texas in the south over Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin in the north. The final join happened above Marquette, Michigan, when the right wing was completed.

Keep an eye on this one, especially near Marquette, Michigan. Though, it'll be a while...



✈️👀 https://t.co/ltUSXWvJ2a pic.twitter.com/hHYF3wjGOG — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 3, 2017

Creating the sky art was a labour of love with it taking 13 hours to get around the tail and back to the fuselage. The overall flight was expected to last some 17 hours, taking off and landing in Seattle.

Boeing did not reply to a request for comment as to the nature of the flight but it has been suggested it was testing a new engine.

When you have to test your new @RollsRoyce engine for 17 hours, you might as well have a bit of fun. pic.twitter.com/8IrBDzomHH — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 3, 2017

Previously, pilots testing a Boeing 737-Max ‘wrote’ the word Max in a similar way.