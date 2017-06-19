Aer Lingus throws Roscommon politician Luke 'Ming' Flanagan some shade after this tweet

Earlier this morning, Roscommon politician Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan got into a little bit of hot water with Aer Lingus as he boarded a flight at Dublin Airport.

Before his flight took off he tweeted this dig at the airline and causally called them ‘chancers’.

Although the MEP tagged the airline, we don’t think he was expecting this response:

Not phrased by the social media guru’s reply, Flanagan responded with another sneaky dig.

Touche Aer Lingus, Touche.
By Anna O'Donoghue

