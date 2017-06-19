Aer Lingus throws Roscommon politician Luke 'Ming' Flanagan some shade after this tweet

Earlier this morning, Roscommon politician Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan got into a little bit of hot water with Aer Lingus as he boarded a flight at Dublin Airport.

Before his flight took off he tweeted this dig at the airline and causally called them ‘chancers’.

What are @aerlingus stats for leaving on time?Does it ever happen?Then the drip drip feed of oh dear we're going to be a bit later #chancers — Luke 'Ming' Flanagan (@lukeming) June 19, 2017

Although the MEP tagged the airline, we don’t think he was expecting this response:

Hi Luke, we see that your flight landed a few minutes early today. We hope to see you on board again soon! — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) June 19, 2017

Not phrased by the social media guru’s reply, Flanagan responded with another sneaky dig.

The squeaky wheel gets the oil. First time in months. — Luke 'Ming' Flanagan (@lukeming) June 19, 2017

Touche Aer Lingus, Touche.