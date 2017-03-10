Adorable rare monkey born at Chester Zoo

An extremely rare monkey has been born at a zoo.

Tiny female Amidala is the latest addition to the Sulawesi crested macaque family at Chester Zoo.

The species is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and it is estimated that fewer than 5,000 of them remain on their native island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

Amidala is the fourth youngster to be born to father Mamassa, who keepers say has been an “instant hit with the females” since his arrival at the zoo in late 2015.

She was born on January 14 to mother Lisa.

Her arrival increases the number of Sulawesi crested macaques living at the zoo to 18 and is a welcome boost to the European endangered species breeding programme which is working to protect the monkeys.

(Steve Rawlins/Chester Zoo)

The species has been pushed to the edge of extinction due to the illegal wildlife trade and large-scale habitat loss.

They are also targets for poachers and over-hunted for food as they are considered a delicacy in their homeland and served on special occasions such as weddings.

The number of Sulawesi crested macaques in the wild is believed to have plummeted by about 80% in the last 30 years.